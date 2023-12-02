How to Watch the Longwood vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davidson Wildcats (6-1) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers score an average of 66.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 54.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Longwood is 2-3 when it scores more than 54.1 points.
- Davidson is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Wildcats record 69.9 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 79.8 the Lancers give up.
- Davidson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Lancers concede defensively.
Longwood Leaders
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Malea Brown: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Janay Turner: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Laney Bone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ JMU
|L 84-50
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 102-63
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 75-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
