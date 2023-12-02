Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 14 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 235.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 7-10-0 this season.
- The Hornets have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|8
|44.4%
|112.3
|225.9
|105.3
|227.4
|221.3
|Hornets
|14
|82.4%
|113.6
|225.9
|122.1
|227.4
|230.9
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have gone over the total six times.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).
- The Hornets' 113.6 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when it scores more than 105.3 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|7-10
|4-5
|11-6
|Timberwolves
|10-8
|5-3
|9-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Hornets
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|112.3
|15
|19
|6-7
|1-0
|6-7
|1-0
|122.1
|105.3
|26
|1
|2-1
|10-4
|1-2
|13-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.