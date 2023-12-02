Can we anticipate Hendrix Lapierre finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 10:12 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:46 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:49 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

