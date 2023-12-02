A game after Tom Wilson recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Capitals (12-6-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in two goals (7.1% conversion rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

Golden Knights (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (12-6-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Capitals recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Washington has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored more than two goals nine times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-0-1).

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 16 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 2nd 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 11th 31.8 Shots 28.2 29th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 13th 21.18% Power Play % 8.47% 32nd 6th 86.3% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.