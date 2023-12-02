The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 51.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.

The Patriots score just 2.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Rockets give up (76.7).

George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).

At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.5.

Beyond the arc, George Mason sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule