Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 2?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Strome stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Strome's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.