On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Strome's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

