Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Golden Knights on December 2, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Alexander Ovechkin and other players on the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 20 games for Washington add up to 14 total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
John Carlson is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 13 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 12 assists in 20 games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|7
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Washington's Tom Wilson is among the top offensive players on the team with 12 total points (seven goals and five assists).
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|7
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 24 points. He has nine goals and 15 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
William Karlsson has 11 goals and 11 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
