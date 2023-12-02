You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Alexander Ovechkin and other players on the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 20 games for Washington add up to 14 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

John Carlson is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 13 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 12 assists in 20 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Washington's Tom Wilson is among the top offensive players on the team with 12 total points (seven goals and five assists).

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 24 points. He has nine goals and 15 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

William Karlsson has 11 goals and 11 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

