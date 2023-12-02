The Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) are heavy favorites at home against the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are -225 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +180 moneyline odds.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In 10 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Capitals have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Vegas is 5-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Washington's moneyline odds have been +180 or longer two times this season, and it won both.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.50 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.50 2.20 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.2 3.00 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.00 2.50 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

