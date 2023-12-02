How to Watch the Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tom Wilson scored a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in their most recent game, and next up is a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday in Paradise.
Tune in on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Capitals.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|Golden Knights
|3-0 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 55 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third in the league.
- The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|20
|5
|9
|14
|11
|8
|0%
|John Carlson
|20
|1
|12
|13
|33
|16
|-
|Tom Wilson
|20
|7
|5
|12
|16
|18
|29.4%
|Dylan Strome
|20
|8
|2
|10
|7
|16
|53.2%
|Connor McMichael
|20
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|35.5%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 57 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|24
|9
|15
|24
|16
|26
|46.3%
|William Karlsson
|24
|11
|11
|22
|11
|14
|58.5%
|Mark Stone
|24
|6
|14
|20
|14
|23
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Michael Amadio
|24
|4
|10
|14
|6
|10
|52.8%
