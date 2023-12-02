Tom Wilson scored a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in their most recent game, and next up is a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday in Paradise.

Tune in on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Capitals.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals Golden Knights 3-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 55 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third in the league.

The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 20 5 9 14 11 8 0% John Carlson 20 1 12 13 33 16 - Tom Wilson 20 7 5 12 16 18 29.4% Dylan Strome 20 8 2 10 7 16 53.2% Connor McMichael 20 5 5 10 5 8 35.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

