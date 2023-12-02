In the upcoming tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alexander Ovechkin to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

