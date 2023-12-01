Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in York County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
York County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poquoson High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tabb High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Kent High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
