The Orlando Magic (13-5) match up against the Washington Wizards (3-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center. Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MNMT

BSFL, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

The Magic knocked off the Wizards, 139-120, on Wednesday. Franz Wagner poured in a team-high 31 points for the Magic, and added six rebounds and three assists. Kuzma had 23 points, plus three rebounds and six assists, for the Wizards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 23 3 6 0 0 1 Deni Avdija 22 4 5 2 0 1 Jordan Poole 19 5 2 2 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma averages 23.4 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Deni Avdija contributes with 12.6 points per game, plus 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jordan Poole's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Wizards receive 10.7 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Wizards receive 9.3 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Watch Paolo Banchero, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.9 5.5 6.3 0.4 0.7 2.2 Daniel Gafford 10.2 7.6 1.8 0.9 1.5 0 Deni Avdija 12.5 5.4 3.5 0.9 0.2 1.1 Jordan Poole 15.9 3.1 3 1 0.3 1.8 Tyus Jones 10.9 2.8 4.5 0.8 0 0.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.