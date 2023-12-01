You can see player prop bet odds for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 23.4 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.9 more than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 11.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Friday is 1.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (12.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Jordan Poole is scoring 17.4 points per game this season, 1.1 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Poole picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 19.1 points Banchero has scored per game this season is 2.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (21.5).

He has averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 20.2 points Franz Wagner scores per game are 3.3 less than his prop total on Friday (23.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Wagner has picked up 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

