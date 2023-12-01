The Washington Wizards (3-15) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Orlando Magic (13-5) on Friday, December 1 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Magic took down the Wizards 139-120 on Wednesday. Franz Wagner led the way with a team-high 31 points in the win for the Magic, while Kyle Kuzma notched 23 points in the loss for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Questionable Knee 4 1.3 1.3

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

