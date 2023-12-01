Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (7-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-10) at Amway Center, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Wizards are getting 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

The Wizards are getting 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.

Deni Avdija is putting up 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Wizards are receiving 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Delon Wright this season.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per game.

Paolo Banchero puts up 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz puts up 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Wizards 107.8 Points Avg. 114.1 105.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 45% Field Goal % 47.6% 32.9% Three Point % 35.1%

