At Amway Center on Friday, December 1, 2023, the Orlando Magic (13-5) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSFL and MNMT.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic's +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of scoring 114.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 108.1 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Wizards' -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.3 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 124.8 per outing (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 230.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 232.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando is 15-3-0 ATS this season.

Washington has compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 22.5 -115 23.4 Jordan Poole 18.5 -105 17.4 Deni Avdija 11.5 -120 12.6 Tyus Jones 10.5 -111 10.7 Daniel Gafford 9.5 -105 9.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Tyus Jones or another Wizards player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.