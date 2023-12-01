If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Virginia Beach County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frank W. Cox High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallwood High School at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at Princess Anne High School