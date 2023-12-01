Friday's contest between the VCU Rams (4-3) and Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 77-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored VCU, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no line set.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 77, Norfolk State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-16.4)

VCU (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

VCU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Rams have a 2-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game to rank 285th in college basketball and are giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball.

The 32.1 rebounds per game VCU averages rank 225th in the nation, and are 3.4 more than the 28.7 its opponents collect per contest.

VCU makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.7% from deep (191st in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 29.8%.

The Rams average 93.1 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

VCU loses the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 14.0 (309th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

