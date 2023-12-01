The VCU Rams (4-3) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Norfolk State matchup.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline
BetMGM VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

  • VCU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Rams have gone over the point total twice.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Spartans' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oddsmakers rate VCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (58th).
  • The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

