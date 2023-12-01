How to Watch VCU vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) face the VCU Rams (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- VCU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Rams are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 212th.
- The 69.1 points per game the Rams average are only 1.5 more points than the Spartans allow (67.6).
- VCU is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU averaged 73 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rams played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 in road games.
- When playing at home, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in away games (5.5). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|L 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|L 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Penn State
|W 86-74
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.