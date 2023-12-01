Tyus Jones plus his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones tallied seven points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 139-120 loss against the Magic.

Below we will look at Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.7 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.8 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.5 PRA -- 18.3 18.2 PR -- 13.5 13.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Magic

Jones has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.3% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Wizards average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 108.1 points per contest, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, allowing 38.9 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23 assists per contest.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 21 7 3 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.