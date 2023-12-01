Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Northampton County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Northampton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northampton High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.