Norfolk State vs. VCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) play the VCU Rams (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-12.5)
|135.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|VCU (-12.5)
|135.5
|-1200
|+680
Norfolk State vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Norfolk State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Spartans have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- VCU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, two of the Rams games have hit the over.
