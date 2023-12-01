The VCU Rams (4-3) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 212th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 272nd.

The Spartans' 77 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.9 the Rams give up.

Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State scored 82 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.

At home, the Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.

Norfolk State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule