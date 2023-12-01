The VCU Rams (4-3) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 212th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 272nd.
  • The Spartans' 77 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.9 the Rams give up.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Norfolk State scored 82 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.
  • Norfolk State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 FGCU W 69-66 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-67 Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary W 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/1/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/9/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

