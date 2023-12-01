The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be looking to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes score an average of 75.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 72.0 the Flames give up.

JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

Liberty is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Flames score just 1.1 more points per game (60.7) than the Dukes give up (59.6).

When Liberty puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 2-1.

When JMU gives up fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.

The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (32.4%).

The Dukes make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG% Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 44.0 FG%

