The Liberty Flames (6-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPNU

Liberty Stats Insights

  • This season, the Flames have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
  • Liberty has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 175th.
  • The 81.9 points per game the Flames score are 7.1 more points than the Cougars allow (74.8).
  • Liberty has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Liberty put up 78.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged away from home (71.2).
  • The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 on the road.
  • At home, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Vermont W 71-61 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 99-62 Liberty Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 83-58 FAU Arena
12/1/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Liberty Arena
12/9/2023 Grand Canyon - Liberty Arena

