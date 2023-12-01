How to Watch Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Liberty Flames (6-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPNU
Liberty Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- Liberty has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 175th.
- The 81.9 points per game the Flames score are 7.1 more points than the Cougars allow (74.8).
- Liberty has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty put up 78.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged away from home (71.2).
- The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 on the road.
- At home, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to away from home (34.7%).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Vermont
|W 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 99-62
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
