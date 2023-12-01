Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King George County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in King George County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
King George County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King George High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.