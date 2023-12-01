Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Poole put up 19 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 139-120 loss against the Magic.

We're going to look at Poole's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA -- 23.6 24.2 PR -- 20.1 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 108.1 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 38.9 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the best squad in the league.

The Magic allow 23 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, sixth in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 26 19 5 2 4 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.