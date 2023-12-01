The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Dukes average only 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames give up (72).

JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Liberty's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Flames average 60.7 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dukes allow.

Liberty is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When JMU allows fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.

This season the Flames are shooting 40.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes concede.

The Dukes' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Flames have conceded.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

7.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%

7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG% Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

JMU Schedule