The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes average only 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames give up (72).
  • JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.
  • Liberty's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Flames average 60.7 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dukes allow.
  • Liberty is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • When JMU allows fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.
  • This season the Flames are shooting 40.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes concede.
  • The Dukes' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Flames have conceded.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%
  • Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 VCU W 78-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State L 95-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Montana State W 65-62 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/3/2023 Wake Forest - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 William & Mary - Atlantic Union Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.