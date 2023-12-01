The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.

Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.

The Cougars average 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers give up.

Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (35.3%).

Xavier has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at sixth.

The Musketeers put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.

Xavier has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston averaged 77.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged in road games (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 60.9.

Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 39.3%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.

The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.

At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena 11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena 11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center 12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center 12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule