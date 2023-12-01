Friday's contest that pits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) versus the Hampton Pirates (2-5) at Hytche Athletic Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Maryland-Eastern Shore. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no line set.

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: DSN

DSN Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 77, Hampton 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland-Eastern Shore (-0.1)

Maryland-Eastern Shore (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Maryland-Eastern Shore's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, while Hampton's is 2-4-0. The Hawks have hit the over in four games, while Pirates games have gone over three times.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 140th in college basketball, while giving up 78.4 per contest, 320th in college basketball) and have a -10 scoring differential.

Hampton loses the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It collects 30.6 rebounds per game, 289th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.1.

Hampton makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (252nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 30.2% from deep.

Hampton has committed 15.9 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 13.6 it forces (96th in college basketball).

