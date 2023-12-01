Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Fauquier County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Aldie, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
