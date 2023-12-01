The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Avdija posted 22 points, five assists and two steals in a 139-120 loss against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 12.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.5 PRA -- 21.6 21.4 PR -- 18 17.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Magic

Avdija has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 10.2% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Avdija's Wizards average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 108.1 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 38.9 rebounds per game, the Magic are the best team in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have allowed 11.6 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Deni Avdija vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 28 22 4 5 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.