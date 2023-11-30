Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wise County, Virginia today? We have what you need below.
Wise County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
