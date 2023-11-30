Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-0) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 60-53 based on our computer prediction, with Old Dominion coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tribe are coming off of a 59-57 win against Florida International in their most recent game on Sunday.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 60, William & Mary 53

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe's signature win this season came against the Florida International Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in our computer rankings. The Tribe secured the 59-57 win on the road on November 26.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tribe are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 21.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.7 FG%

21.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.7 FG% Bella Nascimento: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Kayla Rolph: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Kayla Beckwith: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%

4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG% Cassidy Geddes: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.5 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (239th in college basketball).

