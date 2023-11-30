The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) face the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 19.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Cavaliers allow (61.5).

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.

Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 80.6 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 7.1 more points than the Tigers give up (68.1).

When Virginia totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-1.

Missouri has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Camryn Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG% Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG% Yonta Vaughn: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

