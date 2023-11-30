How to Watch the Virginia vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) face the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 19.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Cavaliers allow (61.5).
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.
- Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 80.6 points.
- The 75.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 7.1 more points than the Tigers give up (68.1).
- When Virginia totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-1.
- Missouri has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
- This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers concede.
- The Tigers make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)
- Camryn Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG%
- Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%
- Yonta Vaughn: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 82-67
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulane
|W 81-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|LSU
|L 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Missouri
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rider
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
