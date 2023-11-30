The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) face the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 19.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Cavaliers allow (61.5).
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.
  • Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 80.6 points.
  • The 75.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 7.1 more points than the Tigers give up (68.1).
  • When Virginia totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-1.
  • Missouri has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
  • This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers concede.
  • The Tigers make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Leaders

  • Kymora Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)
  • Camryn Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG%
  • Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%
  • Yonta Vaughn: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Oklahoma L 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena
11/24/2023 Tulane W 81-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 LSU L 76-73 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Missouri - John Paul Jones Arena
12/3/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
12/6/2023 Rider - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.