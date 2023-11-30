The LSU Tigers (7-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 80.3 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.

LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers average 37 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies give up (58.3).

LSU has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.

The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (35.2%).

The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Schedule