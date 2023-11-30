Virginia Tech vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (7-1) taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at 9:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Hokies claimed a 76-70 victory against Tulane.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71
Other ACC Predictions
- Vanderbilt vs NC State
- Louisville vs Ole Miss
- Miami (FL) vs Mississippi State
- Notre Dame vs Tennessee
- Florida vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the Hokies claimed their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings.
- Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 55) on November 24
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 219) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 16
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.0 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 58.3 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.