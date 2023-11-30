Thursday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (7-1) taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at 9:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Hokies claimed a 76-70 victory against Tulane.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Hokies claimed their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings.

Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 55) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 219) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 16

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.0 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 58.3 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

