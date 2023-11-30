Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:56 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 1:34 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:00 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

