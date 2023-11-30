Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|1:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.