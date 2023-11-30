Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Wilson in that upcoming Capitals-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Wilson has a goal in four games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 19 games this year, Wilson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Wilson goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Wilson Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

