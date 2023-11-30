Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Stafford County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stafford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colonial Forge High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke Point High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.