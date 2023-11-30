Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Roanoke County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roanoke Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenvar High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
