Richmond vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) and the Richmond Spiders (6-1) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Spiders head into this matchup after an 83-56 win against Louisiana Tech on Sunday.
Richmond vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Richmond vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 68, Richmond 62
Other A-10 Predictions
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Spiders secured their best win of the season on November 25, a 74-66 road victory.
- Richmond has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 76) on November 25
- 77-43 over Maine (No. 151) on November 24
- 83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 213) on November 26
- 76-44 at home over American (No. 275) on November 18
- 80-53 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 15
Richmond Leaders
- Maggie Doogan: 16.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Grace Townsend: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Katie Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game (posting 78.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and conceding 55.6 per contest, 55th in college basketball) and have a +159 scoring differential.
