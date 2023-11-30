Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Richmond County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Marshall High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.