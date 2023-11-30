Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pulaski County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pulaski County High School at Carroll County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Hillsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
