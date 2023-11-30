Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Nic Dowd to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- Dowd has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Dowd has zero points on the power play.
- Dowd's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|L 4-0
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
