Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Middlesex County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christchurch School at Northumberland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Heathsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.