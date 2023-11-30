On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Matthew Phillips going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:54 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 3:18 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

