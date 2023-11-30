Can we anticipate Martin Fehervary finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

  • Fehervary is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

