Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
Can we anticipate Martin Fehervary finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.