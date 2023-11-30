Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|60.9
|8th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|16
|19th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.9
|23rd
